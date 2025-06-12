Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner To Compete In FIBA EuroBasket
While several NBA players will spend the summer vacationing and recovering from a long season, Franz Wagner is doing the opposite.
The Orlando Magic forward will return home to play for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket. The league confirmed Wagner's intentions to participate on Wednesday via a social media post.
Wagner experienced adversity in 2024-25 when he suffered a right oblique tear just weeks after teammate Paolo Banchero endured the same injury. Despite missing 22 games, Wagner produced career-high numbers across the board. Wagner elevated his game even further in the playoffs, averaging 25.8 points in five games.
Wagner isn't the only player on the Magic's roster playing in the EuroBasket. Center Goga Bitadze revealed his intentions to return to his Native Georgia and compete with the national team in the championship series.
"I take that very seriously, so I'm going to prepare for that and stay in shape all summer," Bitadze said during Orlando's exit interviews. "Hopefully, we win a lot of games with the national team; that's the goal."
The EuroBasket begins on Aug. 27, as Germany will face off against Montenegro. Germany leads Montenegro 3-2 in five meetings.
Meanwhile, Bitadze and Georgia will face off against Spain on Aug. 28. Spain leads Georgia 3-1 in their four meetings.
Other NBA players and prospects are either on a roster or looking to join their respective national teams. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will compete with Finland, and potential Orlando Magic draft prospect Kasparas Jakucionis will try out for the Lithuanian team.
