Could Orlando Magic Trade Highly Speculated Package For Elite Shooter
According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, the Orlando Magic could offer a trade package of Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac and a first-round pick in pursuit of offensive help. While the deal was originally proposed for Lauri Markkanen, they could pivot toward acquiring Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
In search of a valuable return package, Brooklyn Nets On SI expressed a deal for Johnson could address the needs for both sides more effectively than a Markkanen deal.
"Luckily for the Magic," the article wrote. "Their perfect target resides in Brooklyn. Nets forward Cam Johnson posted similar stats to Markannen's in 2024-25, but he presents a far better on-court fit than the Finland native. Johnson possesses a 6-foot-8 frame, allowing him the ability to seamlessly join a lineup including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. Plus, Orlando is overstocked on guard talent anyway, and cutting ties with Anthony would allow further development for Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black, two former lottery selections."
Johnson, 28, had a breakout season, averaging a career high 18.8 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc.
His perimeter shooting is widely respected, he's a career 39.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc and earned a spot in the 2025 All-Star Three-Point Contest.
While the Magic aren’t overloaded with guard talent, Anthony could benefit from a change of scenery coming off a down year averaging just 9.4 points.
"This hypothetical deal comes with no guarantee Anthony would be able to match the production of Haliburton or Brunson," the article said. "But it's certainly a possibility. Anthony averaged 16.3 points per game in his second year in the league, but has seen his scoring output drop as Orlando has acquired more star-level talent."
