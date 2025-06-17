Orlando Magic's Draft Plans Are Same Despite Desmond Bane Trade
Despite giving up several draft picks for Desmond Bane, the Orlando Magic will remain first-round participants in the upcoming NBA Draft. The front office surrendered four unprotected first-round picks for Bane but retained the 2025 No.25 pick. With another legitimate option in Bane, Orlando is still committed to adding the right prospect at the end of June.
In a recent press conference, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman emphasized the organization's commitment to its draft philosophy.
"Obviously, our roster's changed, so maybe from that perspective we may have to, you know, recalibrate the needs and how we want to fill up the positional needs that we have," Weltman said. "But I don't think our draft philosophy changes. You know, 25 is obviously a later first-round pick, but I think we're looking at some interesting guys that we're starting to get our arms around a little bit, and we're excited about that pick."
The weeks leading up to the draft have seen Orlando tied to multiple players with the 25th pick. Names like Walter Clayton Jr. and Rasheer Fleming are occupying mock drafts across the internet as newcomers for Jamahl Mosley and Co.
Weltman has served in his role for the Magic since 2017. During his tenure, Weltman has prioritized the drafting and developing of players.
Despite not making a move in consecutive trade deadlines, Weltman's gamble on a young core headlined by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner is paying off. The 60-year-old flexed his willingness to be aggressive by acquiring Bane, but he will stick to his roots in utilizing the draft.
