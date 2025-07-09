Orlando Magic's Jeff Weltman Thankful To Bring Back Key Player
After the Orlando Magic declined the $11 million team option on center Moe Wagner, he could have gone anywhere else. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman knows this, and he's grateful Wagner didn't.
On July 4, Wagner chose to rejoin the team on a one-year, $5 million contract. Compared to what he would have earned in his player option, it's a significant financial loss.
"I'm just thankful that Moe chose us," Weltman said on Monday. "You know, Moe has a lot of options. He's an important part of our team, and the fact that he, you know, reinvested in us, is really gratifying to us."
Before tearing his ACL in a game against the Miami Heat on Dec. 21, Wagner was having a career offensive year. With the loss of star forward Paolo Banchero to an oblique injury, Wagner's role became more vital.
Wagner, 28, took advantage of the situation, registering a career-high 12.9 points while shooting 36 percent from the perimeter.
"We can't wait to continue Moe's journey in a Magic uniform," Weltman added. "Excited to have him back."
Wagner will begin his fifth full season in Orlando after the Boston Celtics waived him in 2020-21. Wagner also enters his fifth season playing alongside his brother, Franz. Moreover, his new contract features a no-trade clause.
After bouncing around the league early in his career, Wagner has found a home in Central Florida. He became the Magic's most productive offensive big man and only reliable 3-point shooter at the position. If he can return to form, the value he will produce will exceed his contract.
