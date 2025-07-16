Orlando Magic's Tyus Jones Opens Up About Career-Changing Decision
The Orlando Magic made one of the most underrated offseason moves by signing Tyus Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal, filling a long-standing need for a true playmaking guard. Jones ranks among the NBA’s most efficient passers, leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio over the past six seasons. Despite that consistency, he's primarily served as a backup guard though he brings the potential to lead Orlando’s second unit or step into a larger role if needed.
A two-time Sixth Man of the Year finalist, Jones averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds last season. He also shot an impressive 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.
In a recent interview, Jones said he chose the Magic in free agency because he believes they’re ready to contend for a title and he’s prepared to contribute in any way he can.
"Grateful for the opportunity," Jones said. "Excited to be a part of what's taking place here in Orlando. It's a young, up-and-coming team continuing to take steps forward in the right direction. So I'm excited to try to be a part and continue to try to help push them over the hump."
Jones said the Magic’s vision for his role, combined with familiar faces within the organization made Orlando the right fit as he looks to grow further.
"Their vision of what they have in store for the team," Jones added. "For Me, first and foremost, how they envisioned me kind of adding what I could bring to the table for the team. I think it was just an was an easy, An easy decision to join this team. I have so many different connections already on the roster. Had a couple good conversations with a couple of those guys. It was an easy decision."
With a chip on his shoulder, Jones emphasized his focus on development and proving he can elevate his game next season.
"I could overcome anything," Jones stated. "Just how resilient I am. I just felt like I've grown from my time when I was a rookie to now. Just learned so much about not only myself, but about the league, how to manage and maneuver. There's so many ups and downs and a lot of moving pieces, but you also get to make so many different relationships and kind of build on those and so many different experiences. So I've just grown a lot as a person, as a player, just as a person, as a father, as a husband, so just proud of where I am, and still so much more to go."
