Potential International Orlando Magic Prospect Needs To Make Crucial Decision
If the Orlando Magic don't trade their picks for a proven veteran while continuing to build through the draft, addressing shooting and playmaking are top priorities. A recent mock draft projects them selecting guard Neoklis Avdalas with pick No. 57.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports said his large frame and playmaking tools could provide upside.
"The Magic can’t go a whole draft without drafting one guy with a questionable jumper," O'Connor wrote. "Avdalas is a 6-foot-8 Greek forward with playmaking skill and versatility. His combination of size and court vision makes him an intriguing prospect, though questions about his defense and shooting remain."
Avdalas had a strong showcase at the NBA Combine, but his stock remains in the late second round. He must decide whether to stay in the draft or attend college before the June 15 withdrawal deadline.
He averaged 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds on 40.7 percent shooting from three overseas last season. At the Combine last month, he said playing professionally at a young age prepared future dreams.
"I have a long way to go," Avdalas said. These last few years I’ve shown a lot of improvement, but I’ve got a lot of improving to go in the next years. My work ethic, I want to be in the gym every day. Whatever teams need me to do, I’ll do it. It’s just a matter of time for me ... I was playing with men since I was 15 years old. I got used to it. I was dreaming of this, becoming a professional basketball player, so it was easy for me."
While expressing playmaking is an underrated skill, he takes pride in all-around playstyle.
"I’m a tall guard," Avdalas added. "My passing is definitely underrated. I feel like I pass the ball very well, find my teammates make them better. I can play good defense. Especially these last two years on the men’s team. I did a great job there. I can shoot the ball. Pretty much a little bit of everything."