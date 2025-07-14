The Magic Insider

Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Commends Desmond Bane's Most Underrated Trait

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley recognizes Desmond Bane not only for his on-court skill, but also for his character and leadership.

Nov 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley talks during a timeout in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Despite logging just 97 minutes on the court together last season, the Orlando Magic’s team chemistry centers around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. Coach Jamahl Mosley is widely regarded as one of the most personable coaches in the league. Known for his positive energy and genuine investment in players' growth both on and off the court. Leading a young roster with few veterans, Mosley has fostered a true brotherhood, understanding that strong culture is essential to winning a championship.

In addition to the dramatic on-court upgrade he brings as a two-way, three-point shooting guard, Desmond Bane is also highly respected as a young veteran. He’s already building strong relationships with his new teammates.

During an interview on ESPN's NBA Today, Mosley highlighted Bane's character and what he provides as a leader.

"It's been fantastic," Mosley said. "Just talking to people throughout the league who have coached him. Been around him, his ability to reach out to the guys has been good. So far. He was in the gym the other day with Franz and Anthony Black already. Just his work ethic, His character, His care factor, just leadership that he brings to the table is going to be so special for us."

Beyond his leadership and chemistry, Bane is already laying the foundation by connecting with teammates during offseason training.

"Jalen is over in the other gym working out right now and Anthony Black is with him," Mosley added. "These guys stay connected throughout the summer. They've reached out, they’re texting each other. I think that's so important for this group, just to continue the chemistry of what our core guys have already built up until this point. Adding Desmond, who is someone that fits, he knows about that. He understands what it takes to win at a high level, that if the chemistry and the camaraderie you have, as well as the real-life conversations that you have to have daily."

