Tyus Jones Shocked By Magic's Growing Championship Trait
The Orlando Magic made a key offseason move by signing veteran guard Tyus Jones, addressing their need for a playmaker as they aim to contend for a championship. Jones has played for four franchises over his 10-year career: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
Several teams expressed interest in Jones, but the Magic saw him as a crucial piece and offered not just a contract, but a meaningful role on a young, contending roster.
In a recent interview, Jones revealed he wants to provide a veteran presence to a team being built the right way.
"Just a calming voice, some experience, level-headedness," Jones said. "I'm not trying to come in and make it about me or try to take over the show, but just trying to add to what's already here and what's already in place. Talking with Jeff [Weltman], what I've noticed is they've done it organically in the right way. They haven't skipped any steps. They've grown together. Continue to get better each and every year, make the playoffs, and so for me, I just want to come in and help any way that I can, on and off the court, vocally and with my play as well. But I don't want to disrupt what's going on. I just want to add to it."
Jones shouldn’t struggle to carve out a valuable role in the rotation as the Magic’s only true point guard. Orlando ranked last in assists last season, largely due to the absence of a floor general beyond star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Beyond his expected offensive impact, Jones praised coach Jamahl Mosley’s leadership and the team’s strong sense of togetherness. He expressed excitement about joining the locker room and contributing to the Magic’s chemistry.
"Love Coach Mose," Jones stated. "Just how hard they play, and their togetherness, the cohesiveness that they have. You can feel it, you can see it as an opponent. So that's something that was enticing. When you see a team like that, there's not a lot of locker rooms that are really together from top to bottom that want to play hard for their coach each and every night. So that's something for me that I'm excited about."
"I'm thrilled. I'm excited," he added. "I don't think there would be a better time, you know, to join the organization and to be a part of what's going on. Everything's on the up and up."
