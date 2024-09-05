Kings Starter Calls Mavs' Kyrie Irving 'Toughest to Guard'
Kyrie Irving is no stranger to high praise from his NBA counterparts. Since entering the league and winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his peers have often called him the most skilled player to play the game or the hardest to guard. That praise has only continued following the Dallas Mavericks making the NBA Finals this season.
Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis, who started the last 15 games of the season, recently appeared on "The Deuce & Mo Podcast" and was asked who the toughest player he's had to guard is.
"Kyrie Irving is probably the toughest to guard," Ellis said. "Because for me, I am the most worried about guarding guys who can shoot it from deep. If you can shoot the 3 at a high clip, it's like, damn, because now I have to press up and I can't use my wingspan... He can shoot it from 3, but he can also get to his spot in the mid-range. He'll do something that you ain't ever seen. You'll think you have him, and he'll just throw something up with the left hand, and it'll hit nothing but net. His handles are just so tight that he knows what he's doing, he knows how to get to his spots. I almost stole it from him one time -- almost. He hit a crossover, and I plucked it and it might've went out of bounds, but he thought I kicked it. He was like, 'You kicked it?' I was like 'Nah, I almost stole that one.' If I would've stole that one, that would've been a core memory for me."
Irving had a tremendous season in his first full year in Dallas, averaging 25.6 PPG while helping the Mavs on an improbable postseason run. He's given Luka Doncic his first real quality co-star who can ease some of his offensive burdens. It was a risky trade for Nico Harrison but it has worked out up to this point.
Ellis is one of the better young defenders in the NBA after going undrafted in 2023 out of Alabama. He recorded 30 steals in the final 20 games of the season and should see consistent playing time even with the re-signing of Malik Monk, a healthy Kevin Huerter returning, and the team acquiring DeMar DeRozan this offseason. He started both games against Dallas in March, putting up 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in the second matchup in Sacramento.
