Mark Cuban Believes Klay Thompson Will Have 'Easier' Life On Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks made one of the biggest splashes of the NBA offseason, signing Klay Thompson to a 3-year, $50 million deal. He had spent all 13 years of his career playing with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors and will now have to get used to playing a different way. That's a good thing if you ask Mavs minority owner Mark Cuban.
Cuban recently appeared on Jalen Brunson's podcast, the "Roommates Show," and talked about the addition of Thompson and how he thinks he'll fit in.
"Obviously, the big addition was Klay," Cuban started. "Just somebody who you have to face guard, who’s going to make 40%... You know at Golden State, he had to always be on the move. They had that motion offense where he was always coming off the screens and running. We don’t do that, or not nearly as much. I’m sure we’ll run some of that action for him, but just standing in the corner and standing in the wings, and just catch and shoot from Luka [Doncic] and [Kyrie Irving]. Hopefully, his life is going to be a lot easier."
READ MORE: This Underrated Signing Could Impact The Mavericks' Defensive Versatility
With Thompson's injuries since 2019, including a torn ACL and Achilles tendon, taking more stand-still shots may help to extend his career. It will be a massive adjustment though as he's been used to Steve Kerr's motion system for the last 10 seasons. Thompson shot 7.1 catch-and-shoot three-pointers per game last season, making them at a 38.1% clip, according to NBA.com.
Three-point shooting was the Mavs' biggest weakness in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. They could afford to sell out on Irving and Luka Doncic drives as P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Dante Exum, and Josh Green just didn't scare them from deep. Adding Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes, along with improvement from Washington, should help open things up for their star ball-handlers.
Thompson started slowly last season, averaging 17.3 PPG and shooting 37.3% from three before the All-Star break, but would improve to 18.9 PPG shooting 41.2% from deep after. After being unhappy in contract negotiations, he left the Warriors feeling like they prioritized other players than the ones who established their dynasty. Draymond Green said he could tell Thompson was unhappy and now he has a chance to prove he can still help a contending team.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks Prospect Opens Up on Struggles in Dallas
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter