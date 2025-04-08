Dallas Basketball

Mavericks can make statement vs. Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks have their biggest game of the season coming up against their new rival in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are set to play the biggest game of their season so far against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The backstories of the trade contribute to that narrative, but the Mavs have a chance to take a significant leap towards qualifying for next week's Play-In Tournament with a win.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann breaks down the magnitude of the game for the Mavs.

Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones dunks the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones dunks the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Mavs must prove themselves vs. Lakers

"Can they dominate inside against the team from which they acquired Davis? The Mavs will have a rest advantage when they welcome Luka Dončić back to Dallas on Wednesday. Their magic number (wins plus Suns losses) to clinch a Play-In spot is two," Schuhmann writes.

A win against the Lakers could clinch a Play-In spot depending on how the Suns play tonight against the Warriors, but if a victory tomorrow doesn't clinch it automatically, it will be the biggest step towards qualifying yet.

