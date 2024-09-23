Patrick Beverley Says Luka Doncic Will 'Break A Lot of Records'
Three-time All-Defensive Team member Patrick Beverley isn't one to hand out credit when it's not due; a peer has to earn it from him. Even when he's praised Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the past, it's usually with some sort of stipulation like "he flops a lot." That wasn't the case on the most recent episode of his podcast.
"[He's] 6'7", 6'8". [You] can't put a classic point guard on him because [they're] too small," Beverley said. "Can't put the classic two-guard on him because [they're] too small. Can't put the three on him because if you do, you'll have to switch the 3-5 pick-and-roll, and now he's just attacking your five all day... He's gonna break a lot of records, obviously, given health, given longevity of his career, at the pace he's going, he's gonna break a lot of records."
Beverley isn't in the NBA anymore, signing with Israel's Tel Aviv this offseason, but he had a fair share of battles with Doncic in the playoffs while he was with the LA Clippers. He witnessed firsthand the kind of magic and heartbreak Doncic can deliver. Beverley's reputation as a tough-nosed defender often left him in tough situations against the much bigger Doncic.
Doncic already has broken a few records, becoming the first player to average 33/9/9 in a season, the most consecutive triple-doubles, the franchise's scoring record for a game, and is second in playoff points per game behind only Michael Jordan. Just six years into his NBA career, Doncic still has plenty of time to keep re-writing the record books.
