Dallas Mavericks Officially Announce Return of Former Lakers Guard Spencer Dinwiddie
The Dallas Mavericks have officially filled out their roster for the 2024-25 season, announcing the return of Spencer Dinwiddie on a one-year contract. Dinwiddie was traded away for Kyrie Irving at the 2023 trade deadline and has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers since then.
Dinwiddie was an integral part of the Mavs' 2022 Western Conference Finals run, acting as the third guard behind Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, and gave their bench a tremendous scoring lift. Many remember Doncic's explosion against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Semifinals, but Dinwiddie had 30 points in 25 minutes in that game.
It's been a rocky road for Dinwiddie since he was traded away. After having some of his best years in Dallas, averaging more than 17 PPG in 76 games in Dallas, he averaged just 10.5 PPG this season between the Nets and Lakers. At the trade deadline, Dinwiddie was sent to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder but was waived and picked up by Los Angeles.
Dallas first acquired Dinwiddie in 2021 after dumping Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards. Dinwiddie wasn't seen as a valuable asset at the time but quickly proved he could be exactly what the Mavs needed.
Dinwiddie should fit in similarly to how he did in his last stint in Dallas as their primary third guard. He may have to fight for the opportunity with Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy but his veteran presence should give him a leg up on the competition.
The Mavericks could make one more move this offseason by waiving A.J. Lawson's non-guaranteed contract to make room for Markieff Morris, a move that's been hinted at for weeks. Neither player would plan to make much of an on-court impact, but Morris has the veteran leadership that teams covet.
