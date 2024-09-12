NBA Host Claims Klay Thompson is 'Bad News' For the Mavs
Former Sports Illustrated writer Andrew Sharp had some choice words about the Dallas Mavericks' signing of Klay Thompson, the four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors and the all-time leading scorer on shots off the catch.
On his podcast, "Greatest of All Talk" with fellow writer Ben Golliver, Sharp did not mince words with his criticisms of the new Maverick, saying that Thompson can't simply be a Tim Hardaway Jr. replacement, and also should not be playing more than 20 minutes per game, something that Jason Kidd almost certainly will do. "If they are playing Klay, that's probably bad news for the Mavs, and if they aren't playing Klay, then maybe Klay is a problem," Sharp said this offseason.
READ MORE: Mavericks Must Capitalize On Current Situation
He also talked about the fact that Thompson has declined defensively and that it would be "hard to imagine that guy being a part of the best Mavericks lineups." While he has a point with the defensive outlook, as it is true that his athleticism has waned and affected his lateral quickness, his claim that Thompson was "so bad" on offense is a bit of a stretch, especially considering what he'll be able to do in a new offense with updated pieces.
That's not to discount what the Warriors achieved, obviously – they are one of the all-time great dynasties in American sports, and their four titles will be discussed as long as the NBA exists. But Golden State is a team with a lot of pieces that have passed their primes.
This Dallas team has youth, experience in the playoffs, and an already-established backcourt with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Thompson may not be the player he was several years ago, but in the Mavericks offensive system, he should have no trouble contributing, even if it is in a different role than the one to which he's typically accustomed.
READ MORE: 5 Dallas Mavericks Make NBA Top 100 List
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.