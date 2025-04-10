Dallas Basketball

LeBron James goes viral during Mavericks-Lakers

The King made an incredible play against Dallas.

Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is no stranger to the highlight reel, and proved again, as he has all season, that he's still an explosive player. He displayed his athleticism, despite his age, in the game tonight against the Mavericks with an impressive alley-oop in transition off of a lob from Austin Reaves.

James, who is 40 years old and still playing at a very high level, has averaged 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season for the Lakers, blowing by athletes half of his age and demonstrating physical ability that has seemingly not slowed down. He's been a dominant player his entire career and continues to dazzle with leaping ability into advanced basketball age.

The Lakers are playing in Dallas tonight for the first time since the Luka Doncic trade, and Doncic's 31 points led the way for LA at the break, while James contributed eight points himself. It's also obvious they are deferring to Doncic, allowing him to show off the ability that the Mavericks traded away.

Los Angeles led 60-57 at the half.

