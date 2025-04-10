LeBron James goes viral during Mavericks-Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is no stranger to the highlight reel, and proved again, as he has all season, that he's still an explosive player. He displayed his athleticism, despite his age, in the game tonight against the Mavericks with an impressive alley-oop in transition off of a lob from Austin Reaves.
James, who is 40 years old and still playing at a very high level, has averaged 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season for the Lakers, blowing by athletes half of his age and demonstrating physical ability that has seemingly not slowed down. He's been a dominant player his entire career and continues to dazzle with leaping ability into advanced basketball age.
READ MORE: Mavericks crowd chants 'Fire Nico' early in Lakers' Luka Doncic's return
The Lakers are playing in Dallas tonight for the first time since the Luka Doncic trade, and Doncic's 31 points led the way for LA at the break, while James contributed eight points himself. It's also obvious they are deferring to Doncic, allowing him to show off the ability that the Mavericks traded away.
Los Angeles led 60-57 at the half.
READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki to attend Luka Doncic's return game in Mavericks-Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter