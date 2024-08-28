The Latest On Kyrie Irving's Injury Status Revealed
Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Kyrie Irving underwent surgery earlier in the offseason to repair a broken hand that he suffered in a workout. The hope was the injury would be fully healed by the time training camp started. Some further clarity has now been brought to the situation.
Marc Stein reported on the new "DLLS Mavs Podcast" that Irving is still on track to be a full participant in training camp. "At this point, he has not been cleared yet for full 5-on-5 hoop, but basically what I've been told is he remains on course to be cleared in time for training camp so I don't think there's any concern there."
Most of the Mavericks roster recently gathered in Los Angeles to go through workouts and bond as a team. Kyrie Irving was among the players there, which is a positive sign, even if he wasn't able to participate. Stein also said on this podcast that the off-court stuff the team did together went even better than the on-court stuff did. It sounds like the 2024-25 Mavs will be a connected unit.
Irving had a major bounce-back season with the Mavs, averaging 25.6 PPG alongside Luka Doncic to help lead Dallas to the NBA Finals, their first appearance since winning it all in 2011. After some toxic situations in Brooklyn and Boston, he's found a home in Dallas and even helped recruit Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors this offseason.
