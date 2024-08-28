Analyst Fuels Rumors of Potential Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic Partnership
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki started a fire last week by stating he'd like to see Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic team up in Dallas at some point in their careers. While both players are having success, it did get people talking if the two would ever pair up.
ESPN's Tim McMahon appeared on "The Hoop Collective" podcast with Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps and was asked if the two would ever play on the same team together. McMahon didn't necessarily deny it.
"They're buddies," McMahon started. "Every All-Star game, they're playing pranks on each other... I don't see either one happening. The Nuggets don't have the assets to pull off a blockbuster trade, certainly one that would have to be historic to get Luka Doncic. The same thing goes for Dallas. It's always going to be a thing, maybe late in their career, or late in Joker's career... For many, many reasons, I would put the likelihood at extremely slim. Having said that, they're really good buddies. Like when the Nuggets come to town, Joker's over at Luka's house having dinner, vice-versa when the Mavs go to Denver."
Any trade between the teams for the two superstars is extremely unlikely given each team's limited assets moving forward as McMahon mentioned. The Mavericks only have control over their 2025, 2026, and 2031 1st-round picks over the next seven years, while the Nuggets have their first in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2031. Teams can't trade their first-round pick in consecutive years, making draft capital an unlikely venture here.
Doncic still has two years plus a player option on his current contract and can sign a supermax extension as soon as next offseason, while Jokic has three years plus a player option remaining on his deal. The 2027 offseason, if Jokic were to decline that player option, seems like the soonest of any possibility the two could team up. A sign-and-trade would likely have to be on the table, as well, just for either team to clear the cap space necessary to bring in another superstar.
Jokic joked at the All-Star break that if Doncic ever got mad at Dallas, he'd be welcome in Denver, but Dallas has made an extra effort to surround their Slovenian superstar with as much talent as possible. They traded for Kyrie Irving in 2023, Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington at last year's trade deadline, and Klay Thompson this offseason all to give Doncic ideal fits. Recently drafted players like Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are drafted without their potential fit next to Doncic in mind.
The idea of Jokic and Doncic on the same team together would be terrifying for other teams. The two Balkans are the greatest passers in the NBA and will be sparring for MVPs in the future. Jokic has taken home three of the last four MVPs but Doncic has the momentum following a run to the NBA Finals.
