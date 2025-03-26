3 takeaways as Mavericks fall to Knicks behind strong effort from OG Anunoby
The Dallas Mavericks fell on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, losing 128-113 to the New York Knicks. The game was tied at 68 at halftime, but the Mavericks only scored 16 points in the third quarter and that would be their doom. New York's offense was red-hot all night, shooting 59.6% from the floor.
Naji Marshall scored a career-high 38 points, but it was offset by two Knicks putting up triple-doubles, the first time in franchise history that had happened. And neither of those Knicks with triple-doubles, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, led the team in scoring. That would be OG Anunoby, who had 35 points.
It would've been tough for the Mavs to win this game as Anthony Davis missed the game again, on top of their usual injuries. Even if the Knicks didn't have Jalen Brunson, they're still a more talented team.
Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's loss for the Mavericks.
1. Naji Marshall better not get traded this offseason
Naji Marshall was fantastic in this game, shooting 17/25 from the floor on his way to 38 points. He was relentlessly getting downhill to the basket and finishing with his signature floater. He did all of this while only attempting five free throws. Who knows what blunders Nico Harrison has up his sleeve this summer, but he better not trade Marshall away.
2. Another strong Brandon Williams game
Brandon Williams continues to produce while on his two-way contract, and he only has a few games remaining. But he finished this contest as Dallas' second-leading scorer with 22 points on 7/11 shooting. He's continuing to prove he's ready for a standard NBA contract this offseason, and the Mavericks may have a hard decision on who to sign to a full contract on April 10th.
3. It's understandable, but not a great defensive effort
The Mavericks only had nine available bodies on the second night of a back-to-back against one of the best offenses in the league, so it's understandable that they gave up 128 points on nearly 60% shooting. But a lot of those shots came directly at the rim since Kai Jones was the Mavs' only interior "presence." Anthony Davis would've been big for this game, but it makes to not push him after he just played on Monday.
