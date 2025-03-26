Dallas Basketball

3 takeaways as Mavericks fall to Knicks behind strong effort from OG Anunoby

Dallas couldn't keep up with the Knicks' hot offense in the second half.

Austin Veazey

Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks fell on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, losing 128-113 to the New York Knicks. The game was tied at 68 at halftime, but the Mavericks only scored 16 points in the third quarter and that would be their doom. New York's offense was red-hot all night, shooting 59.6% from the floor.

Naji Marshall scored a career-high 38 points, but it was offset by two Knicks putting up triple-doubles, the first time in franchise history that had happened. And neither of those Knicks with triple-doubles, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, led the team in scoring. That would be OG Anunoby, who had 35 points.

It would've been tough for the Mavs to win this game as Anthony Davis missed the game again, on top of their usual injuries. Even if the Knicks didn't have Jalen Brunson, they're still a more talented team.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's loss for the Mavericks.

1. Naji Marshall better not get traded this offseason

Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall
Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) gestures after scoring in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Naji Marshall was fantastic in this game, shooting 17/25 from the floor on his way to 38 points. He was relentlessly getting downhill to the basket and finishing with his signature floater. He did all of this while only attempting five free throws. Who knows what blunders Nico Harrison has up his sleeve this summer, but he better not trade Marshall away.

2. Another strong Brandon Williams game

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams '
Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) drives to the basket for a layup in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brandon Williams continues to produce while on his two-way contract, and he only has a few games remaining. But he finished this contest as Dallas' second-leading scorer with 22 points on 7/11 shooting. He's continuing to prove he's ready for a standard NBA contract this offseason, and the Mavericks may have a hard decision on who to sign to a full contract on April 10th.

3. It's understandable, but not a great defensive effort

Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) looks to shoot over Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) and forward Kai Jones (23) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mavericks only had nine available bodies on the second night of a back-to-back against one of the best offenses in the league, so it's understandable that they gave up 128 points on nearly 60% shooting. But a lot of those shots came directly at the rim since Kai Jones was the Mavs' only interior "presence." Anthony Davis would've been big for this game, but it makes to not push him after he just played on Monday.

