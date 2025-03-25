Former first-round pick makes NBA history in first games with Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have been banged up all season, forcing them to rely on some unheralded players and guys deep in the rotation. They've also had to get crafty around the waiver wire and with their two-way contracts to fill the gaps left by having every quality center on the roster injured.
That led the Mavericks to sign Kai Jones to a two-way contract on March 3rd. Jones was the 19th overall pick in 2021 but had already been waived by the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers. But he has come to Dallas and made an instant impact.
Jones had to miss some time with a quad strain, but he has been dynamite in the four games he's played with the team, averaging 15.5 PPG and 8.8 RPG, shooting an astounding 27/30 (90%) from the floor. It hasn't all been dunks and layups either; he's taken a few mid-range jumpers and fall-aways. His best game came in his Dallas debut against the Sacramento Kings, where he had 21 points and 8 rebounds.
According to Elias Sports, via the Dallas Mavericks PR team, Jones is the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 90% through his first four games with a franchise with a minimum of 30 field goal attempts, showing how staggering his efficiency has been.
That's a great revival for a player who was already out of the league just two years into his NBA career. He's making a case for the Mavericks to re-sign him this offseason if they move on from one of their current bigs, while also showing the NBA he can be a rotation player in the right system.
