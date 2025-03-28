Another Mavericks starter leaves Magic game with injury
It's beginning to get tiring covering the injury luck of this Mavericks team, which seems to be never-ending.
This time, forward Kai Jones went down with a left hip contusion during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Magic, forcing him to the bench. Jones, who has been seeing a career resurgence with the struggling Mavericks, will not return to the game and joins an ever-growing list of Dallas players who are unable to perform due to various ailments. Jones had started the last few games for the Mavericks.
The depth for this team has been completely destroyed over the last few weeks since the Luka Doncic trade, presenting one of the worst times ever to be a Mavericks fan due to the overall implosion of the franchise since February 2.
Kyrie Irving's injury was one blow to the franchise, as was Anthony Davis' ongoing struggle with an adductor strain. The entire center rotation is already hurt – Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have each been out for weeks. Kai Jones is just the latest of a horrendous pattern for a franchise that has had terrible luck as well as terrible management recently. Hopefully, he's able to return sooner rather than later, as this team cannot afford to forfeit games based on injury, which would set a new precedent in the modern NBA.
