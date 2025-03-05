Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving among 8 Mavericks on injury report against Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks are officially depleted. Every time they seem to be getting healthier, two more players get hurt. This team has been the definition of one step up and two steps back.
The latest example of that came in Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Dwight Powell started for the first time this season after dealing with a hip injury for about a month. But Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in the first quarter, and Jaden Hardy sprained his right ankle for the third time this season in the third quarter.
Irving and Hardy are among seven Mavericks out for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The rest include Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Dante Exum (right foot contusion), and P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain).
Davis, Gafford, and Lively are all supposed to be re-evaluated on Thursday, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Davis could shut things down this season after the injury to Kyrie Irving. It'll be hard for this team to contend without Irving leading the way.
But for the first time since acquiring him at the trade deadline, Caleb Martin has been upgraded on the injury report. He hasn't played since January 10th due to a hip strain, but he is now listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game. He was sent to the Texas Legends for about six hours on Tuesday to be able to play 5-on-5 since the Mavericks don't have enough bodies to practice 5-on-5. Things must have gone well since they called him back up for this trip.
Milwaukee won't submit its injury report until mid-afternoon since they're playing on the second night of a back-to-back. But they were missing Pat Connaughton (left calf strain), Bobby Portis (league suspension), and Pete Nance (left calf strain), but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma were on the injury report before being upgraded to available. Given how many injuries the Mavericks are dealing with, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucks sit a few people.
