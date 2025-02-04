Anthony Davis breaks silence after shocking trade to Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks surprised basketball fans around the world with their decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Suddenly, a team that made an appearance in the NBA Finals is going through a significant transformation midway through the regular season. Doncic is off to Los Angeles and the Mavericks have replaced him with forward Anthony Davis and guard Max Christie.
Davis and Christie started the journey to their new home on Monday. During their flight to Texas, the latest additions to the Mavericks issued a message to the fanbase. It sounds like Davis and Christie are ready to hit the ground running and make an impact in Dallas.
A former No. 1 overall pick and ten-time all-star, Davis, in particular, referenced his goal to "do something special" and win "a lot of games" with the Mavericks.
"Mavs fans, it's your boy AD here with Max [Christie]. Hey man, we're excited to be a part of the organization, be a part of the team," Davis said. "We're going to do something special with ya'll man, [win] a lot of games. We're excited, and we can't wait to get on the floor, support the team, and do what we do best. Go Mavs!"
"What's up, it's Max Christie. We're going to win a lot of games. Go Mavs!" Christie added.
Davis spent the last six seasons in Los Angeles, playing a prominent role on the Lakers' most recent championship team in 2020. He's earned ten all-star game nominations, four All-NBA first-team selections, and one All-NBA second-team selection. Davis has also made five all-defensive teams and led the league in blocks in three different seasons. The Mavericks are the third franchise he's suited up for, along with the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Prior to being traded to the Mavericks, Davis averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes per game over 42 appearances. He's set to participate in the all-star game in a few weeks. Davis will be wearing No. 3 in Dallas and is under contract through the conclusion of the 2027-28 season as he signed a three-year/$186 million extension with the Lakers in the summer of 2023 that kicks in next season.
Christie was drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft following his college career at Michigan State. After playing sparingly in his first two seasons, he jumped into the rotation in 2024-25. Christie is averaging a career-high 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 25.1 minutes per game over 46 appearances. He's started 25 games and is shooting 36.8% from three-point range.
The third-year pro is wearing No. 00 with the Mavericks. He's under contract for the next three seasons as he's in the first year of a four-year/$32 million deal that he signed with Los Angeles as a restricted free agent.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
