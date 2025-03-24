Anthony Davis' updated injury status for Mavericks-Nets
The Dallas Mavericks are starting a four-game East Coast road trip on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavs have been beaten and battered for the last few months, dealing with a few games where they've nearly had to forfeit games because of a lack of bodies.
One of those key injuries was Anthony Davis. The key return of the Luka Doncic trade got hurt in the third quarter of his debut with the Mavericks on March 8th, going down with an adductor strain. That has cost him every game since then, but he has been working tirelessly to get back, with a goal in mind to return during this road trip.
READ MORE: Father of Ex-Maverick Luka Doncic believes star was 'born' to play for Lakers
Davis entered Monday as doubtful to play against the Brooklyn Nets but was upgraded to questionable midway through the day, paving a way for a possible return to the floor.
NBA insider Marc Stein was the first to report that Davis was planning to play, with ESPN's Shams Charania confirming it. This will be Davis' second game as a Maverick.
Dallas is clinging to life as they try to make the postseason, and Davis has a few motivations for wanting to return to the floor. First of all, he doesn't want to be seen as the other person in the Luka Doncic trade, but he also wants to take some heat off of general manager Nico Harrison, who has to hear "Fire Nico" everywhere he goes.
The Mavs will still be without Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Dante Exum, and Caleb Martin on Monday.
READ MORE: Stephen A. Smith says LeBron James is better off with Anthony Davis on Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter