Can Mavericks Surpass Win Total For 2024-25 Season?
The NBA season is nearing closer and closer as the end of this month will bring media days and training camps starting across the league.
The Dallas Mavericks will return to the hardwood with an added layer of hope of returning to the NBA Finals, this time coming away with a different result. They finished last season with a loss in the championship series, with the Boston Celtics hanging their 18th banner after securing the victory in five games.
The Mavericks reloaded, though, adding Klay Thompson to their core alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. They've got an improved squad heading into the new season with high expectations.
What will the regular season look like in Dallas? Will they be better than they were in the regular season a year ago? ESPN BET has the Mavericks' over/under win total set at 49.5 wins on the season. This is on par with their 50-32 record a season ago, but what about their improved roster?
Making a change like implementing Thompson into the offense won't be instant. The dynamic between Doncic and Irving won't change, and slotting in an elite sharpshooter with four championships under his belt won't necessarily hurt the team -- but there's sure to be an adjustment period.
With the current make and mold of the Mavericks' roster, injuries and/or load management could certainly be a factor in the team's regular season success, too. Still, predicting injuries is nearly impossible, so operating with that knowledge, picking Dallas to surpass the 50-win mark and having better results than their regular season a year ago feels like a safe bet.
Sure, there will be a slight adjustment period and there will be injuries -- the Mavericks are an improved team and have an identity rolling into the season which should see them find success early -- which is quite different from the team putting things together after All-Star weekend a season ago.
