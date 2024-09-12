Dallas Basketball

Center Controversy Highlights Mavericks' Roster Construction

For a team that has struggled at the five-spot in years past, debating a starter signals a bright future.

Apr 10, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) returns to the bench against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
When discussing the Dallas Mavericks roster over years past, the center position always seemed to be a question mark. Several players have filled the role, including Dwight Powell, JaVale McGee, Christian Wood, Kristaps Porzingis, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Boban Marjanovic. Even Richaun Holmes and, to a lesser extent, Maxi Kleber played this role for Dallas.

Though they got production from these players in spurts, some of them had issues regarding injuries, and some were simply incongruent with the offensive and defensive schemes put forth by Jason Kidd. The 2023 season was a marquee one for several reasons, most of all the Finals appearance, but also the emergence of rookie center Dereck Lively II, who brought toughness and an ability to anchor the defense that had not really been seen since Tyson Chandler's playing days.

Add in the trade for Daniel Gafford, and Nico Harrison had in one year completely reformed the entire Mavericks frontcourt, making them one of the best in the entire NBA in terms of traditional center play. Power forward P.J. Washington aided in this transformation, but the play of Lively II and Gafford were the real catalysts in their tear through the Western Conference.

There is now a debate about which of last year's standout fives will take the starting role for Dallas this year, a controversy that indicates a complete change in attitude about this Mavericks team from years past. Instead of concern about who has the actual ability to play the center spot, it is more of a question of how to allocate the time between two elite players of the same position.

Because both players are true centers, it would not make sense to have them on the floor at the same time, as neither has any kind of real perimeter skill that would allow for one to play the Power Forward role. But still, having two players that have these traditional skillsets – skillsets that the Mavericks have lacked for years – creates a good problem, one where each player competing for the starting spot will push the other, and vice versa.

