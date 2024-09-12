Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic Unfairly Compared to Super Bowl Winning QB

Doncic got the short end of the stick on this comparison

Austin Veazey

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luka Doncic is one of the greatest players in the NBA already at 25 years old, having made five First-Team All-NBAs. He's had unprecedented personal success and led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season. But sometimes, only the physical appearance matters.

The Ringer's Ryen Russillo released his annual Quarterback/NBA player comparison podcast this week, comparing Aaron Rodgers to Kevin Durant, Tua Tagovailoa to Trae Young, and Caleb Williams to Scoot Henderson. So who did he compare Doncic to?

READ MORE: Mavericks Must Capitalize On Current Situation

Russillo had just finished comparing Bryce Young to Marvin Bagley because you're worried about the guy taken directly behind him. Doncic was taken directly after Bagley and has been an elite player while Bagley is barely hanging on in the NBA. Russillo then jokingly goes, "Speaking of Luka... Trent Dilfer? Thick, white, fiery... No. Also a reach."

While Trent Dilfer did win a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens as their starting quarterback, he wasn't an elite quarterback. Dilfer never made an All-Pro Team, although he did make one Pro Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1997, but he threw more interceptions in his career (129) than he did touchdowns (113).

A more apt comparison would've been Josh Allen, an unorthodox player who has taken his team to heights they haven't seen in years but has to contend with one of the best the game has ever seen in the same conference (Patrick Mahomes for Allen, Nikola Jokic for Doncic). Instead. Russillo opted to compare Allen to Caitlin Clark, the phenom rookie for the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

Some Mavericks fans would've preferred Doncic be compared to Patrick Mahomes, who is an avid Mavericks fan, but Mahomes truly is a 1-of-1.

READ MORE: Klay Thompson to Participate in Dirk Nowitzki's Charity Event

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News