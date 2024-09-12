Luka Doncic Unfairly Compared to Super Bowl Winning QB
Luka Doncic is one of the greatest players in the NBA already at 25 years old, having made five First-Team All-NBAs. He's had unprecedented personal success and led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season. But sometimes, only the physical appearance matters.
The Ringer's Ryen Russillo released his annual Quarterback/NBA player comparison podcast this week, comparing Aaron Rodgers to Kevin Durant, Tua Tagovailoa to Trae Young, and Caleb Williams to Scoot Henderson. So who did he compare Doncic to?
READ MORE: Mavericks Must Capitalize On Current Situation
Russillo had just finished comparing Bryce Young to Marvin Bagley because you're worried about the guy taken directly behind him. Doncic was taken directly after Bagley and has been an elite player while Bagley is barely hanging on in the NBA. Russillo then jokingly goes, "Speaking of Luka... Trent Dilfer? Thick, white, fiery... No. Also a reach."
While Trent Dilfer did win a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens as their starting quarterback, he wasn't an elite quarterback. Dilfer never made an All-Pro Team, although he did make one Pro Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1997, but he threw more interceptions in his career (129) than he did touchdowns (113).
A more apt comparison would've been Josh Allen, an unorthodox player who has taken his team to heights they haven't seen in years but has to contend with one of the best the game has ever seen in the same conference (Patrick Mahomes for Allen, Nikola Jokic for Doncic). Instead. Russillo opted to compare Allen to Caitlin Clark, the phenom rookie for the WNBA's Indiana Fever.
Some Mavericks fans would've preferred Doncic be compared to Patrick Mahomes, who is an avid Mavericks fan, but Mahomes truly is a 1-of-1.
READ MORE: Klay Thompson to Participate in Dirk Nowitzki's Charity Event
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter