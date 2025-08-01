Mavericks $27 million forward shouldn't be disrespected
Naji Marshall isn't the first name that comes to mind when people think of the Dallas Mavericks.
Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg may snag the spotlight, but Marshall still plays a key role for the Mavericks.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed Marshall as the Mavs' most disrespected hidden gem.
READ MORE: The Giannis Antetokounmpo-Cooper Flagg dilemma for Mavericks' Jason Kidd
Marshall praised by NBA analyst
"Naji Marshall would exist a dimension above this discourse if he were a more consistent three-point shooter. So many combo wings get dismissed or viewed as limited when they don't provide that smacks-you-in-the-face floor-spacing element," Favale wrote.
"It would definitely be neat if Marshall both made and attempted more triples. But he's a highly useful player without that glitzy volume and efficiency.
"The scope of his defensive assignments regularly runs the gamut of guards, wings and bigs. He's more likely to get moved around so that he winds up covering a star than to avoid tracking one.
"What he lacks in dependable outside range, he makes up for with driving acuity. He can bully his way to the rim, but that's not his default. He dusted off a nifty floor game during his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, displaying patience coming around screens, some hesitation handles and a few footwork counters, all without sacrificing efficiency. His 56.1 percent clip on drives ranked seventh among 75 players who finished at least 500 downhill attacks."
Marshall, 27, averaged a career-high 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his first season in Dallas in 2024-25.
Going into Year 2, Marshall's role remains a mystery with Flagg coming onto the scene, but the Mavs will likely still rely on the former Xavier wing in the second unit.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks featured in NBA 2K26 trailer
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter