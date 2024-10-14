Mavericks at Clippers: How To Watch, Time, TV, & Odds
The Dallas Mavericks head to Inglewood, California, to play the first NBA game inside the new Intuit Dome against the LA Clippers. Not only are the Clippers playing in a new stadium, but they also have an entirely new logo and set of uniforms for a brand reset. This provides an entirely different look than when these two played against each other in the first round last year.
The Clippers lost Paul George in free agency and signed old friend Derrick Jones Jr. to help fill his minutes. Kawhi Leonard, who was removed from that first-round series, has missed all of the preseason so far, and they're unsure if he'll be able to play in the season opener. It's doubtful he'll be ready for this game. They've also agreed for P.J. Tucker to be away from the team while they find a way to move his bloated contract. That means they'll be relying on James Harden and Norman Powell to run the show.
Jason Kidd said it's unlikely they'll play either Luka Doncic or P.J. Washington in this game, so it should be a pretty similar rotation to what was seen Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. They're trying to ramp up for their "dress rehearsal" against the Milwaukee Bucks later this week.
Dallas is 0-2 in this preseason, while the Clippers are 2-1, with wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets and a loss to the Golden State Warriors. Here's everything you need to know to watch the game.
Date/Time: Monday, October 14th, 9:30 p.m. CST
Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
TV/Streaming: NBA TV, KTLA, Mavs.com
Radio: 97.1 The Eagle
Spread: Clippers -2
Over/Under: 216.5
Moneyline: Clippers -134, Mavericks +110
