Mavericks CEO makes bold statement regarding future of new arena during Mavs-Knicks

Mavericks CEO makes bold statement regarding future of new arena
The Dallas Mavericks are in the process of figuring out their next home. Their lease at the American Airlines Center expires at the start of the 2030s, and it seems as if the Mavs are intending to build a new arena rather than staying at the AAC.
New Mavs CEO Rick Welts joined MavsTV during the broadcast of Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks, and he declared, "We need to be in a new arena for the 2031-2032 season."
Part of the reason that the Mavericks brought on Welts was his experience with the Golden State Warriors and the new Chase Center. He helped build up an environment around the new arena, something that Dallas wants to do. Mark Cuban sold the team, allegedly, because he doesn't know real estate as well as the new owners do.
The Adelson family bought land in Irving, Texas, on which they would like to build a casino around the arena. However, the state will likely resist legalizing gambling. If the casinos aren't legalized, they could still build a resort attached to the arena, as well as build up the area with restaurants, shops, and more.
However, a move to Irving would raise questions about Dallas' current home, such as: What are they doing with the Dirk Nowitzki statue? Nowitzki isn't around the franchise at all anymore, as he admitted recently he hasn't been involved with the team in about two years. The front office also hasn't acknowledged him in any fashion recently, choosing to hark on Lakers legend Kobe Bryant more. The AAC also sits on Nowitzki Way, and it's unlikely they'd make such a change if the arena goes to Irving.
