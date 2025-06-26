Mavs' Cooper Flagg reacts to Duke teammate's NBA Draft selection
Dallas Mavericks No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg is excited to get things going in the Lone Star State, but his Duke brotherhood will go beyond college basketball.
Flagg's teammate at Duke, Kon Knueppel, was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets.
Flagg's reaction was caught on television while he was in an interview with Taylor Rooks.
Flagg was excited to see Knueppel picked by the Hornets, making him the second Duke player to be chosen.
Flagg and Knueppel helped the Blue Devils make it all the way to the Final Four this season, but they fell short when Duke lost to the Houston Cougars in heartbreaking fashion in the final minutes of the game.
Knueppel was expected to go somewhere in the middle of the lottery in the months leading up to the draft, but he raced up draft boards within the past few weeks.
Flagg saw another one of his teammates taken in the top 10 when Khaman Maluach was taken by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 10 overall pick. The selection originally belonged to the Houston Rockets, but it was traded to the Suns in the Kevin Durant blockbuster earlier this week. That deal will become official when the new league year begins on July 6.
Flagg will have two chances to face off against Knueppel and the Hornets in their rookie season.
