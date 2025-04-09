Mavericks could get key piece back in Luka Doncic's return to Dallas vs. Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks are back at home after a few days off and back-to-back beatdowns by the hands of the LA Clippers. They'll now welcome Luka Doncic back to the American Airlines Center for the first time since February's shocking trade. And the Mavericks could be getting a key piece back from injury.
Dallas has only ruled out Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery) to injury, as well as Kessler Edwards, Kai Jones, and Brandon Williams on two-way contracts. It was announced that the Mavericks plan to sign Williams to a standard contract, but that can't happen until April 10th at the earliest.
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) is probable to play, but the biggest surprise is Dante Exum (left hand fracture), who has been upgraded to questionable. It was assumed that he was out for the season when he suffered the injury against the Houston Rockets on March 14th, but he now has a chance to play, which could be big. Dallas desperately needs guard play, and Exum is much better than Spencer Dinwiddie.
Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) are off the injury report entirely.
The Lakers won't submit their injury report until later in the day because they're playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday, but they were missing Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and former Mav Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery). Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, and Bronny James all entered that game as questionable with typical back-to-back injury management, but they all ended up being available. How that affects Wednesday's game will be something to monitor.
