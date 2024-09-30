Jason Kidd Speaks On Loss of Former Teammate Dikembe Mutombo
The NBA lost one of the giants of the game Monday, as it was announced that former four-time Defensive Player of the Year Dikembe Mutombo had passed away following a battle with brain cancer. Mutombo is most known for his time with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers, but he also spent a season with the New Jersey Nets as a teammate of current Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.
Kidd was asked about the loss of Mutombo on Monday during the Mavs' media day and was saddened by the loss of one of the greatest teammates he's ever had.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Has One Goal In Mind Amid MVP Buzz
"Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, " Kidd started. "When you talk about a great human being, on and off the floor, the things that he did for his country, the hospital [the Mutombo Foundation opened a hospital outside of his hometown in the Democratic Republic of the Congo], he's going to be dearly missed... Unfortunately, he was taken a little bit too soon from us. But what he was on the court... a Defensive Player of the Year, protecting the rim, playing the game the right way, that was Dikembe. I got to play with him in Jersey, and he's an incredible teammate, one of the best teammates I've had, so he'll be dearly missed."
Mutombo had an outstanding career, named an All-American and two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year in college, made eight All-Stars Games, three All-NBA teams, six All-Defensive teams, won four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, led the league in blocks three times, and led the league in rebounds twice. He currently sits 20th in rebounds and 2nd in blocks in NBA history.
While playing with Jason Kidd, Mutombo only played in 24 games due to injury, but the Nets still made it to the NBA Finals, Mutombo's second trip to The Finals in three seasons (he also made it with the 76ers and Allen Iverson in 2001). They'd fall short to the San Antonio Spurs in six games in the 2003 Finals, leaving Mutombo without a ring for his resume.
READ MORE: First Look at Klay Thompson In A Mavericks Uniform
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter