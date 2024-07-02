Mavericks' Klay Thompson Requested Steph Curry Not 'Exert' His Influence With Warriors
There were a lot of moving parts that landed Klay Thompson in Dallas, as he'll be wearing a Mavericks uniform for the next three seasons.
While the Mavericks ultimately landed the four-time NBA Champion on a three-year, $50 million deal, that wasn't without competition. The Golden State Warriors were unable to return his services, leaving his free agency to a battle between the Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Ultimately, Thompson chose the Mavericks -- a team fresh off an NBA Finals appearance -- over the Lakers. How did it get to the point of the Golden State Warriors dynasty breaking up?
According to a report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Thompson told Warriors superstar Stephen Curry not to use his influence and pull within the organization to earn his desired contract, as he'd wanted the team to do it within their own power.
"I was told that Klay requested of Steph, 'Don't exert your influence. Don't demand that they do right by me financially. I want them to, want to [do that on their own],'" Slater reported.
The Warriors obviously didn't pursue Thompson with the financials or effort he would've liked, which led to him moving on during free agency. The Philadelphia 76ers were a team linked to Thompson given their cap space, but Paul George signed with them, leaving the star guard's choice to the Mavericks and Lakers.
Curry could have easily lobbied for the franchise to return Thompson on whatever contract he desired, but the newly acquired Mavericks guard didn't want that. He wanted it to be genuine from the leadership and decision-makers. Obviously, Curry granted that wish.
Thompson played a key role in transforming the Bay Area and basketball as a whole -- and that won't be forgotten. Now he gets an opportunity to continue building his Hall of Fame career and legacy as he pursues a fifth championship, though it'll come in a Mavericks jersey as the organization is building a perennial contender in Dallas.
