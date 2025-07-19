Mavericks' Klay Thompson sends message to star Hornets rookie
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has been in the NBA long enough to have incoming players want to have a career like his, and it's understandable why. He's in the top five all-time for most made three-pointers. In his prime, he was also one of the best perimeter defenders, but an ACL and Achilles injury have robbed him of that.
Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, who played with Cooper Flagg at Duke and was selected fourth overall, recently said he wanted to model his game after Thompson. Thompson heard that and sent Knueppel a message through Taylor Rooks.
READ MORE: Mavericks star goes viral in jaw-dropping video
"What's up Kon... Thanks for the words of trying to model your game after me," Thompson started. "It makes me feel kind of old, but also very appreciative of great young, athletes like yourself, who are coming to take over the league and carry on the torch of what we started... I'm just excited for your next chapter in the league. Never lose that confidence that got you here."
Thompson is as uplifting to young players as anyone in the NBA today, while also still being appreciative of the NBA's history. That's what has the Mavericks so excited about adding Cooper Flagg in, as Thompson will be able to take him under his wing. Rooks asked Knueppel for a response, and he was blown away.
"Oh, that he’s just—the best. Well, I don’t know if I should say this, but I loved when he did the big ball celebration. Tell him that, because that was awesome. That’s what he has—he's got cojones."
READ MORE: Executive names recent NBA champion as threat to pry Luka Doncic away from Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter