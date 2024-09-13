Mavericks' 'Realistic' Dream Trade Target Returns Fan Favorite
The Dallas Mavericks made a handful of moves this offseason, which saw departures from players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, and Derrick Jones Jr., though they made up for those losses by adding Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes.
While the Mavericks did make changes to their roster, their styles on both sides of the floor should be similar. The team is more than likely done making moves. Building around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, while adding a legendary player in Thompson, Dallas had a good starting point this offseason.
There is one small trade that could make sense for the squad, though. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus broke down one "realistic" dream trade target for each of the 30 teams in the NFL. The ideal trade candidate for the Mavericks is former forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who is currently with the Brooklyn Nets.
"Dallas doesn't look like it will be an active team in trade discussions. If anything, another defensive wing would help," Pincus wrote. "Perhaps a reunion with Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets would help—probably costing a combination of [Jaden] Hardy and [Maxi] Kleber."
A Finney-Smith reunion is a fun hypothetical for Mavericks fans, but it might also be one of the few trades that truly makes sense. The Nets are ushering in a rebuild, leaving players like Finney-Smith available in exchange for young prospects and/or draft assets. Hardy is a young player with high high-scoring upside, so giving him a look could make sense.
The Mavericks making a move like this, adding more veteran talents and doing so in a player who is familiar with the franchise, would signal they're more than ready to capitalize and are going all-in on this core around Doncic that they truly believe can win an NBA title.
Dallas is looking for its second championship in franchise history, having won their first one 13 years ago in 2011.
