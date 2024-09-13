Kevin Durant's 'Perfect' Starting 5 Features Two Mavericks
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and knows a thing or two about perfect lineups. As a part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty run in the late 2010s, he was a part of arguably the greatest team of all time in 2016-17, winning 67 games and a championship by going 16-1 in the playoffs.
Durant was recently asked to build a perfect starting five of current players on the "Boardroom" show and gave two Dallas Mavericks for his lineup, but one of them might be a surprise.
READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki Reacts to Klay Thompson Wearing Throwback Jersey
"I'd probably go with Luka [Doncic] at the point," Durant started. "Luka, me, LeBron [James], Embiid at my five because Embiid can shoot the three better than {Nikola Jokic]... Then you gotta go with someone like Klay [Thompson]. He's 6'7", shooting that thing like that."
It may be a little surprising to see Durant not take Kyrie Irving, who he left the Warriors to team up with on the Brooklyn Nets. While they didn't have a ton of success, the two are still good friends.
The biggest surprise was having Klay Thompson in his starting five, as Thompson isn't the same player he used to be and has lost some athleticism and defensive ability. Thompson caught a lot of heat for his performance last season, but part of his signing with the Mavs this offseason was to prove he can still help a team win. The two played together in that Warriors run, but someone like Devin Booker, his current teammate on the Phoenix Suns, could also fill a similar role.
The rest of the lineup needs no explanation. Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid are perennial MVP candidates, Durant is one of the greatest players ever, and LeBron James has an argument for the greatest to lace up the sneakers. Even if James and Durant are closer to retirement, they're still playing at a very high level.
READ MORE: Jayson Tatum Predicts Mavericks-Celtics Rematch in Finals
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter