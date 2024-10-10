Dallas Mavericks Fantasy Basketball Outlook
The NBA is around the corner, which means fantasy basketball season is here as people begin to draft their teams. In a standard 9-Cat, or nine-category league, the following statistics have a bearing on the player's overall score: points, rebounds (1.2 points), assists (1.5 points), steals/blocks (3 points), turnovers (-1 point), field goal percentage, and free-throw percentage. This means that picking efficient players has an impact on the outcome of a matchup. Bear that in mind as the article goes on.
The obvious player to discuss around the beginning of any draft is Luka Doncic, who is ranked third in most aggregates for best-projected fantasy player overall, behind Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. The league's top scorer last year at 33.9 points per game, Doncic also averaged a blistering 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game, making him an elite fantasy option for anyone picking near the top of their draft. The ability to stuff the stat sheet across the board makes him appealing for a multitude of reasons.
Another player who is considered in the upper echelon of fantasy rankings is Kyrie Irving, who would probably be considered near a top-25 player in this category if not for injuries and age. His scoring and efficiency make him an intriguing option at around the 30-to-40 range, though it must be noted that he missed 14 games last season due to various ailments. NBA.com has him ranked 33rd overall, which seems about right for the veteran guard.
The next two pieces are definitely on the shortlist of centers due to their sheer field goal percentage – Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, though they will be splitting minutes, are both excellent options around the 80-to-100 mark of the draft. The fact that neither has guaranteed a starting spot makes this selection a bit shakier and limits their production overall, but for someone looking to bolster depth at a thin center position, either one could be a solid choice.
Later on in the draft could be the time to take new Mavericks signee Klay Thompson, who is ranked around 140th on the list put forward by NBA.com. His three-point shooting will no doubt be a benefit to whichever team picks him up, and his efficiency in shooting these shots only increases his value in a 9-cat league. Power forward PJ Washington is also on the list near the very end of the top 150, as he can get rebounds and hit threes occasionally as well.
With a roster as talented as this Mavericks team has, it's no surprise that so many of their players are considered draftable assets in fantasy basketball. Hopefully, that talent translates not just in these leagues, but on the floor for the 2024 NBA season as well.
