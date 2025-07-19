Mavericks linked to Cavaliers sharpshooter in trade rumors
The Dallas Mavericks may not be done adding to their roster. Once Dante Exum officially signs his new deal, they'll have 16 rostered players and will have to either trade or release someone before the start of the season to get down to the 15-man limit.
There are a few options for who could be traded: Jaden Hardy, Olivier, Maxence Prosper, Caleb Martin, and more. The bigger question is, who would the Mavericks target?
READ MORE: Mavericks' Klay Thompson sends message to star Hornets rookie
Sam Amico of HoopsWire has reported that the Dallas Mavericks, as well as the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, have shown an interest in Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Dean Wade, with Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor saying the Mavericks have "fans for a few years."
Wade is coming off a season averaging 5.9 PPG while shooting 36% from three. He can be a valuable backup power forward to the right team at 6'9", but the Mavericks already have a lot of frontcourt depth with Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, and Cooper Flagg, so Wade likely wouldn't see many minutes with this current iteration of the team if a deal were to be made.
Dean Wade is set to make $6.6 million this season, though only $4.6 million is guaranteed as of now; it becomes fully guaranteed in January. The Cavaliers are looking to save money, so the only option that could make some sense is Jaden Hardy, currently set to make $6 million next season, but that would leave Dallas' frontcourt even more overcrowded. Even if Hardy isn't great, he's at least a backcourt option.
READ MORE: Mavericks star goes viral in jaw-dropping video
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter