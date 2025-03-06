Mavericks lose coach to college head coaching job
The in-season turnover of the Dallas Mavericks continues. After reports came out a few days ago that Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Alex Jensen was a leading candidate for the University of Utah's head coaching job, Jensen has now been offered and accepted that position, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Jensen starred at Utah under Rick Majerus in the late 1990s, winning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in 2000. After playing for seven seasons overseas, Jensen transitioned to coaching, starting as an assistant at Saint Louis University. He then became the head coach of the Canton Charge, winning D-League (now the G-League) Coach of the Year for the Cleveland Cavaliers' affiliate, moving to an assistant job with the Utah Jazz from 2013-2023, and most recently an assistant with the Mavericks for the last two seasons.
The move makes a lot of sense for both the Utah Utes and Jensen. He gets to return to a program he had a lot of success at and gets to return home. He was Utah's Mr. Basketball in 1994 and went to high school in Bountiful, Utah. And the Utes get a familiar face with NBA experience to lead their program.
This is at least the second assistant coach to leave the Mavericks this season, as Slovenian native Marko Milic left after the shocking Luka Doncic trade in early February.
