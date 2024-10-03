Mavericks Newcomer Already Impressing Klay Thompson
Training camp is in full swing for the Dallas Mavericks as they prepare to start a highly anticipated 2024-25 season. Jason Kidd said the main thing they're focused on is getting the newcomers acclimated with the system and terminology. One of the newcomers is already making a profound impact.
The media talked to Klay Thompson after the first day of training camp and asked him who stood out to him. He instantly brought up a new signee, Naji Marshall.
“Naji played incredible," Thompson said. "The guy was making floaters, pull-ups. I thought he played really well, I was impressed with Naji. He scored a couple of times on me. His jumper was fluid and his midrange was nice.”
Marshall brings a lot of versatility, and there may be some games where he's closing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, given his defensive effort and newfound three-point shot. There's a reason he was nicknamed "The Knife" in his time with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Last season, Marshall averaged 7.1 PPG while shooting a career-high 38.7% from three-point range on a Pelicans team that was loaded with talented wings. With Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins, and more, it was difficult at times for Marshall to see consistent playing time. He won't have that issue in Dallas and should be a mainstay of the rotation as the key backup to P.J. Washington and Klay Thompson. If Coach Kidd feels they need a little more shooting, they can sub him in for PJ. If they feel they need more defense, Marshall can come in for Klay. Kidd has plenty of options on what to do with this team.
