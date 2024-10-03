Hornets Hire Former Mavericks Guard As Assistant Coach
Kemba Walker is back in Charlotte. After announcing his retirement from basketball earlier in the offseason, Walker has now joined the Charlotte Hornets as a player enhancement coach, joining the staff of the organization he spent eight seasons with. While he spent a season overseas, Walker's last appearance in the NBA came with the Dallas Mavericks, even scoring 32 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game.
Jeff Peterson, the President of Basketball Operations for Charlotte, called the decision a "no-brainer," as Walker's experience in the NBA will be invaluable to a young team.
READ MORE: Quentin Grimes Already Learning from Mavericks Teammates
"Kemba, I mean, I feel like we got a steal, being able to get him to come in and get this coaching experience," Peterson said. "I don't need to comment on the level of player that he is. But, his ability to connect with the guys and teach them not just on the court, but just, habits, right. What it takes to have a career like he did for that long has been really special. It's neat to see his growth as well from a coaching standpoint."
Walker made four All-Star Game appearances in his career, three of them coming while with the Hornets. He was on the Hornets the last time the Hornets were in the playoffs in 2016, and they hope he can help lead them back there in a weaker Eastern Conference. He's already established a connection with rising star LaMelo Ball, who has dealt with injuries in the early part of his career.
The Hornets have quite a few former Mavericks on their team. Josh Green was traded there this summer and is expected to start for them, while Seth Curry and Grant Williams were traded there last year as part of the P.J. Washington trade.
Walker only spent about six weeks in Dallas in the 2022-23 season, playing in nine games. His 32-point outburst against the Cavaliers was an outlier, as he combined for 40 points in the other eight games, but having a player who was as respected as Walker on the Mavs was fun to watch.
READ MORE: Mavericks Add Championship Winning Coach
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter