Jason Kidd Doesn't Want Luka Doncic To Do Everything
The Dallas Mavericks are entering a season with high expectations following a run to the NBA Finals last year. While Luka Doncic had a spectacular season, finishing third in MVP while averaging 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG, Jason Kidd hopes to lessen Doncic's burden this season.
Kidd recently sat down for an interview with DLLS' Marc Stein and believes they can help Doncic as a team better than ever.
"This is the deepest team that he's ever been a part of," Kidd told Stein. "He has a lot of different weapons. The other part of that is... We can lighten the load with him not having to do everything. And that's going to be new for him, too, because he's always felt that he had to do everything. Again, a lot of different weapons. But when you talk about our leader, Luka, it starts with him... He's up for the challenge."
The Mavericks did whatever they could this offseason to ease Doncic's role, acquiring sharpshooter Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade, signing the versatile Naji Marshall, and trading for Quentin Grimes, who can act as another ball-handler. Kidd isn't wrong when he says this is the deepest team Doncic has ever played on, as the Mavs have at least twelve players they'd feel comfortable playing on any given night, and maybe more, depending on the development of Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Kessler Edwards.
Doncic wore down in the playoffs, partially due to a rash of injuries, but he's also had the highest or second-highest usage rate in the NBA for each of the last five seasons. Dallas would love to save him for the playoffs as much as possible, as he's already shown he can rise to the occasion.
