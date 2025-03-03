Mavericks receive massive fan backlash after another wild move
The Dallas Mavericks have had a month-long stretch of consistent negativity and making the fans feel as bad as possible about supporting the team. The fans were sticking with the team through all of the injuries and a sloppy stretch in December and January, but then they traded away Luka Doncic, and fans have been up in arms ever since then.
Granted, Dallas' front office has done nothing to help its case. They've consistently bashed Luka Doncic in hit pieces that have come out since then, they've removed fans from games for voicing their displeasure, and they refuse to show any empathy for a fanbase that had their favorite player ripped out from under them in the middle of the night. That only makes their most recent move more infuriating.
Dallas Mavericks Raise Season Ticket Prices For Next Season
The Dallas Mavericks announced on Monday that they are raising season ticket prices by an average of 8.61% for next season, citing "ongoing investments in team and fan engagement." Meanwhile, ticket prices for the games remaining this season are already down 40% according to TickPick. That doesn't sound like great fan engagement.
Many Mavericks fans canceled their season tickets after the Doncic trade was announced, and those cancelations will only continue with prices rising. Some sections have seen price increases as large as 13%. This was once a team that saw consistent sell-outs with Mark Cuban as the majority owner and a proud fanbase, but the Adelsons and Dumonts have done nothing to keep that fan support going.
And with a now aging roster because of the wild decisions of Harrison, there is no future to look forward to with this team. Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson are all on the wrong side of 30 and have some injury questions. Trading away Doncic, who many Mavs fans saw as the recipient of Dirk Nowitzki's torch, is going to have a long-standing impact on the team that they likely didn't see coming.
