Mavericks Release Final Injury Report Before Jazz Game
The Dallas Mavericks are set to play the Utah Jazz in their second preseason game tonight and will have more bodies available than in their last game. Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Luka Doncic, P.J. Washington, Maxi Kleber, Dante Exum, Brandon Williams, and Kessler Edwards all missed the game with various ailments or rest.
In Thursday night's contest against the Jazz, Dallas has announced they will be without Doncic (calf contusion), Washington (hip), Exum (wrist), Kleber (ankle), Edwards (ankle), and Williams (calf). Doncic was supposed to be re-evaluated for his injury this week, but there hasn't been any update.
This means Klay Thompson will touch the floor for the first time as a Dallas Maverick tonight and will get to play alongside Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks said their projected starting lineup was Irving, Jaden Hardy, Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Dereck Lively II.
Jason Kidd said before the game that Thompson and Irving would only play 15-18 minutes in the first half. Given the injury they saw Ja Morant sustain Monday night, it makes sense to not stress their stars too much before the season.
Hardy was Dallas' leading scorer Monday night with 21 points as he looks to establish himself in the rotation. The injury to Exum will open more minutes for someone to step up, and with Hardy entering a contract year, it's the perfect time for him to prove himself.
