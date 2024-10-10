Steph Curry Ready to Play Klay Thompson, Mavs This Season
The Dallas Mavericks are back on the hardwood. The NBA preseason is here with the regular season set to tip off this month. With a new season arriving, a new era will be kicking off. For the Mavericks, the arrival of Klay Thompson is highly anticipated.
That goes for the entire fan base across the NBA. Then there's the dynamic between Thompson and his former team.
The reason Thompson's Mavericks debut is so highly touted is that he was a key piece on one of the league's best dynasties. Having won four championships with the Golden State Warriors -- and set a regular season record of 73 wins -- Thompson cemented his legacy, not only with the club but in the league's history.
The other splash brother, Stephen Curry, is arguably more ready than anyone to see Thompson face off against the Warriors. It'll be a sweet homecoming for Thompson, that is until the ball officially tips off. Then it's time for war, according to Curry himself.
"Through training camps and practices, we played against each other on opposite teams," Curry told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "But nothing like an actual competitive NBA game. So they'll have the ceremony ... and I'm going to be fully engaged and present and making sure you celebrate him the way he's supposed to.
"And then after that, it's war. That's how we're all built."
It'll be weird to see Thompson suit up in a jersey other than a Warriors jersey alongside Curry and the rest of the squad, but teaming up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will allow him to remain a key piece in a high-powered offense.
"You're friends first, teammates second," Curry added. "And that is how the relationship is and we will always be. I wish it was both. But I love Klay, I respect him for 78 games out of the year. I won't say I'll be rooting for him, but I'll be watching him. The other four games we play him, I'll be ready to go at him."
Thompson will forever be engrained in Warriors history, and you can't think of him and his legendary career without picturing him in a Golden State jersey. But now he's going to add to his legacy in Dallas, sporting a Mavericks jersey and looking to raise the club's second banner.
