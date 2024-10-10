Mavericks vs. Jazz: How To Watch, Time, TV, & Odds
The Dallas Mavericks are home again on Thursday night for their second preseason game. Their matchup will be against the Utah Jazz, who won on Monday against the hotshot Houston Rockets 122-113. They were led in scoring by their leading star, Lauri Markkanen, who just signed a massive five-year, $238 million extension this offseason after trade rumors.
Dallas lost their opening preseason game to the Grizzlies 121-116 while missing four starters. Jason Kidd said earlier this week that he expects Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson to play the rest of the preseason but didn't say how much they'd play. Seeing Ja Morant go down with an ankle injury in their game might make Coach Kidd cautious with his stars.
Luka Doncic is likely to be out still as he recovers from a calf contusion he suffered before training camp. He was to be re-evaluated this week, but nothing has been announced about his return. The Mavericks aren't concerned about his availability for the start of the season, though.
Dallas was led in scoring by Jaden Hardy on Monday night, followed closely by Jazian Gortman. Dallas has waived A.J. Lawson since then, who was on a non-guaranteed contract. If Gortman plays as well as he did on Monday, he'll be on a fast track to receive the final two-way contract the Mavs have open.
Date/Time: Thursday, October 10th, 7 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass
Radio: 97.1 The Eagle, KFZO FM
Spread: Mavericks -3
Over/Under: 221.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -170, Jazz +138
