Dallas Mavericks Re-Sign Guard to Two-Way Contract After Dominating G-League
The Dallas Mavericks have made a few big additions this offseason, bringing in Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall in free agency, leaving them with one open roster spot. While they decide how to fill that last spot, they're now working on filling their two-way contracts.
Dallas has announced they've re-signed Brandon Williams to a two-way contract. They had signed him to the same deal in December of this past season, and he averaged 24.1 PPG in seven games for their G-League affiliate and 3.2 PPG in mostly mop-up duty for the Mavs in 17 games.
Williams played college basketball at Arizona and went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Since then, he's played with the Westchester Knicks, College Park Skyhawks, and Osceola Magic. The Mavs picked him after he averaged 22.4 PPG in the G-League Showcase for Osceola. While playing with College Park, he played with current Maverick A.J. Lawson.
A two-way contract allows players to spend time splitting between the NBA and the G-League, capping out at a certain amount of days a player can spend in the NBA. It gives teams a chance to get a better hands-on look at their young players' development.
