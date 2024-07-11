Dallas Mavericks' Dwight Powell Starts For Canada In Exhibition Against Team USA
Team USA and Team Canada faced off on Wednesday night in a friendly exhibition before the Olympics. USA has a star-studded lineup, as always, but Canada came with a solid squad themselves, featuring a superstar guard duo of Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Starting at the center for Canada this exhibition was Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell. Powell only played in 13 of the Mavs' 22 playoff games and averaged just over three minutes per game.
In this exhibition, Powell was held scoreless on just two shot attempts, both three-pointers, but held former MVP Joel Embiid to just 5 points before fouling out. Powell did have three assists and two rebounds in his 15 minutes.
Team USA would go on to win 86-72 despite Team Canada roaring out to a big lead to start the exhibition. Powell started ahead of other bigs such as Kelly Olynyk and Trey Lyles, which could be a point of weakness if they were to go up against a team like France that has Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama.
Powell is one of only two Mavericks playing in the Olympics this year, along with Dante Exum on the Australian national team. Luka Doncic and his home country of Slovenia failed to qualify this year and Josh Green, who is also on the Australian team, was traded to Charlotte. Maxi Kleber is not competing with the German national team as he heals from the season.
