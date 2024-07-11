Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Opens Up About Klay Thompson's Mindset Before Mavericks Signing
The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Klay Thompson to a 3-year, $50 million contract, surprising some people around the NBA that he'd even consider leaving the Golden State Warriors, much less follow through on it. He and fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry combined to form arguably the greatest backcourt in NBA history and won four NBA championships together.
In a recent interview with 95.7 The Game, a San Francisco sports radio show, Warriors coach Steve Kerr opened up about Thompson's decision and what impact the injuries had on his mindset over the last few seasons.
"From 2014-19, pre-injury, Klay was unflappable. He rarely required much maintenance from me as a coach. He was just so happy playing and playing at a high level. I would check in with him and he was always fine and loving life. That changed after the two injuries.
"He's struggled to try to get himself back to that level. Even though I think he played really well at times for us over the last few years and obviously helped us win a championship...He was still a really high-level player. In his own mind and I think in the minds of everyone watching, he wasn't the same guy as he was prior to the injuries. And Klay really struggled with that.
"The stuff that went on organizationally, honestly I think that stuff is all a by product of the frustration with the injuries.
"We were always in great stead with Klay in terms of our relationship and communicating how we felt about him. In the end, he really needed this career change and I think it's going to be good for him."
Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, forcing him to miss the entire 2019-20 season. Towards the end of that recovery, he tore his Achilles tendon, which forced him to miss all of the 2020-21 season and a good chunk of the 2021-22 season. He returned to help them win a championship in 2022 but it was clear he wasn't quite the same player he was before the injuries. For a lot of great players, it's hard to face the reality that their skills have declined, especially when caused by injury.
The Mavericks shouldn't expect the same Klay Thompson from the height of the Warriors' dynasty, but they should be getting an elite shooter who can help space the floor for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Three-point shooting was their biggest weakness in the NBA Finals and Thompson is still a great shooter, holding multiple three-point records.
