Mavericks star Kyrie Irving calls out former players in NBA media
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has some extra time on his hands after tearing his ACL on March 3rd. While the Mavs fight for a Play-In spot, Irving is starting on his rehab and spending more time talking to his fans.
Irving has been streaming some on Twitch recently and was back live on Saturday afternoon, showing off his jersey collection, reacting to YouTube clips, and more. But he also used his platform to call out the state of NBA media right now, specifically, former players in media.
"They have lost their way," Irving said. "There are some former players that just chat sh-t, don't talk about anything, and just hate on younger players. You see somebody you admire go on TV and say, 'Get over it because you make more money.' I'm so sick of that."
Irving isn't the only player calling out NBA media right now, as LeBron James called out the state of the media a few weeks ago, stating, "'I mean, it's unfortunate, but like, why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis sh-t on everybody?" James even confronted Stephen A. Smith on-court recently.
They're not wrong, either. Former players like Kendrick Perkins, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and more have made a living off of slandering the current generation of players. The big brands would rather fire off hot takes to bring in clicks than talk about a game that is as skilled and talented as it has ever been.
